Raimondo unveils new proposal to fund early learning programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Gov. Gina Raimondo announced a new proposal Tuesday to fund early learning programs in Rhode Island.

Raimondo revealed that the state has been awarded a $27 million in federal funding over the next three years which will open many doors when it comes to childhood education and improve programs that already exist.

The program ─ called “Birth to 5” ─ will expand access to Pre-K by adding more classrooms and room for hundreds of more students.

“You have before you, a balanced budget that proposed a 50% increase in the number of public Pre-K seats for the upcoming school year,” Raimondo said.

Education officials met at the Meeting Street Library to outline Raimondo’s early childhood budget proposals.

“We are changing the face of what education looks like,” Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said.

The budget proposal also pushes for resources that families can turn to before their baby arrives. A program already exists called “First Connections” and Raimondo is looking to expand it.

Raimondo said an investment of $378,000 would allow about 1,200 prenatal women to be involved and more informed.

“Pre-K is important for everyone, but when you have a child that has different needs, when you’re coming out of a situation of poverty, that’s life-changing,” Infante-Green said. “That’s not nice to have, that’s critical to have.”

Raimondo also celebrated the launch of a new campaign “The Rhode Island Way” funded by a previous grant. It aims to show Rhode Islanders what’s out there when it comes to early learning programs and several other programs that could help your child.

“The Governor is investing in Rhode Island’s future and continued economic growth,” President and CEO of Meeting Street School John Kelly said.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Human and Health Services said about 40 states applied for the grant and only 20 received it.