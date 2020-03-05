Raimondo hopes to expand free community college in RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Governor Gina Raimondo is pushing to keep community college free for students in Rhode Island.

Raimondo attended a round-table discussion at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus in Warwick Wednesday with CCRI’s president and students who are currently benefiting from the R.I. Promise program.

“What we know now after 2.5 years underway is that it’s working,” said CCRI President Meghan Hughes, who touted the success of the program, which covers the cost of up to four semesters of tuition at CCRI for all graduates of high schools in Rhode Island.

The program launched in fall 2017, just months after it was first proposed by Raimondo.

“We know that the college-going rate in Rhode Island has increased by 9% since the launch of this program,” Hughes said. “We know that our enrollment of this cohort ─ first time, full-time, straight out of high school ─ has more than doubled, and we know that that cohort graduation rate has tripled.”

“This initiative has been more successful than I could’ve hoped,” Raimondo added.

The future of the R.I. Promise program hangs in the balance and it’s up to the Rhode Island Legislature to approve its continuation or end it.

During the round-table, Raimondo urged students to speak to their lawmakers to keep the program going.

“We’re not asking for any more money, the money’s in the budget,” Raimondo said. “This is just about making it, frankly, so that the kids who are juniors in high school this year have the same chance you had because right now they won’t.”

Some lawmakers have been hesitant about expanding the program.