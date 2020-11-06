All Results | Why electoral vote counts may differ »

Q&A: Infante-Green talks schools in winter, student parties and staffing shortages

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In her weekly interview with 12 News, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the state is buying 6,100 air purifiers for every classroom this winter, as temperatures become too cold for schools to keep windows open.

The purifiers will have HEPA filters and are expected to arrive by the end of November, costing the state $2.4 million, according to Education Department spokesperson Emily Crowell.

The wide-ranging discussion also included other topics, such as surveillance testing in schools, a recent party that led to hundreds to quarantine and the commissioner’s stance on mandatory civics classes in schools.

Addressing recent concerns over pandemic-related absences among teachers, Infante-Green said she doesn’t anticipate the need for a statewide move to remote learning over the winter, adding the staffing shortages would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Watch the video above for the full weekly interview with Commissioner Infante-Green.

