Q&A: Commissioner Infante-Green on teacher vaccinations, charter school moratorium and more

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In her weekly interview with 12 News, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said she will continue to advocate for teacher vaccinations, though she said she is encouraged to hear the Health Department’s calculation that 58% of teachers would be eligible soon because of age, underlying conditions and where they live.

Infante-Green said she recently spoke with Lt. Gov. Dan McKee — expected to ascend to governor in February — and hopes to stay on with his administration.

“I do want to stay,” Infante-Green said. “I made a commitment to Rhode Island, and we are seeing some changes and I’m excited about that. He, yes, would like me to stay.”

The transition in Washington could also affect Rhode Island education, with President Joe Biden selecting Connecticut’s education commissioner Miguel Cardona to be his nominee for education secretary.

Infante-Green said she has spoken to Cardona and does expect the RICAS exams to take place this year as required, though she hopes certain accountability measurements based on the scores might be waived. Last year the Trump administration waived state testing requirements because of the pandemic.

The commissioner also said she opposes a charter school moratorium bill that passed a Senate committee earlier this week.

Watch the full weekly interview with Commissioner Infante-Green in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

