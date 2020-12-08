CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Q&A: Commissioner Infante-Green on K-12 Covid testing, charter school expansion and more

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In her weekly interview with 12 News, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green addressed continuing concerns about COVID-19 in schools, along with the first round of K-12 surveillance testing conducted last week in Central Falls.

The testing was done at Ella Risk Elementary School and Raíces Dual Language Academy as part of a pilot program to help determine how to do surveillance testing in the second semester. The pilot testing is also starting in Providence and Lincoln this week.

Infante-Green said three tests came back positive out of 256 students and staff tested at the two schools in Central Falls, for a 1% positivity rate.

The testing was voluntary and required parent consent for students, and roughly 60% of students who were in school at Ella Risk during the two testing days participated, according to the Department of Health. The participation rate for staff was not immediately available, nor were the participation rates at Raíces.

The testing was not offered to anyone who was distance learning, absent or quarantining as a result of contact with a positive case on the days the testing took place.

Infante-Green also said the 6,100 air purifiers purchased by the state have arrived, and have been picked up by the districts to place in classrooms.

The interview took place ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, which is slated to consider new charter school applications and expansions of current charters.

Watch the full interview with Commissioner Infante-Green above.

