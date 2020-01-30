Providence teachers to get reimbursed for ESL certification

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — To increase the number of educators in the Providence Public School District who can better support students who speak more than one language, teachers will be eligible to get reimbursed for educational expenses to get ESL (English as a Second Language) certification.

Up to 125 teachers will be eligible for reimbursement of up to $3,200 in expenses, representatives for the school district and the Rhode Island Department of Education said Thursday morning. It will help the district meet requirements in a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to increase the number of ESL-certified teachers.

The state’s commissioner of elementary and secondary education, Angélica Infante-Green, said a recent Johns Hopkins report, a financial analysis by Ernst and Young, and the DOJ all agree on the need — and so do teachers themselves.

“Many of our teachers are hungry to acquire those skills,” Infante-Green said. “We are going to invest in our workforce and better support our students for years to come.”

“Our multilingual students are capable of learning and achieving at the highest levels, as long as we set high expectations and provide them with adequate support in the classroom,” interim Superintendent Dottie Smith added.

RIDE’s Meg Geoghegan said in a news release that right now, one-third of the students enrolled in Providence Public Schools need ESL support. In 2015, it was only a quarter of the student body, and in 2012, just a fifth.

Only 433 teachers in the Providence school district are ESL-certified so if all 125 spots are filled, it would mean an increase of nearly 30 percent.

The president of the Providence Teachers Union, Maribeth Calabro, said her members are on board. Rhode Island College, the Rhode Island School for Progressive Education, Roger Williams University, and the University of Rhode Island have committed their ESL programs to accommodating the teachers’ needs.