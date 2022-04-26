PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools announced changes to its summer learning program on Tuesday.

Students will benefit from expanded hours, new career and technical education (CTE) programs, and integrated learning for multilingual students.

The district released the following information about the programs:

Summer Learning: Grades K to 8 July 5–July 29 Project-based learning in literacy, mathematics, STEM and arts enrichment courses

Summer Learning: Grades 9 to 12 July 5–July 29 Virtual program that allows students to complete credits towards graduation

Community Partner Summer Programs: Grades Pre-K to 12 July 6–August 12; July 11–August 19 Focus on developing the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs and interests of students through hands-on and engaging learning experiences

Extended School Year Program: All grades July 5–July 29 For students with disabilities

CTE Programming: Grades 9 to 12 July 11–August 12 Students will receive stipends for participation in the workforce development program



The program is free for all students and includes breakfast and lunch.

Families interested in signing up their children for any of the programs should contact their student’s school. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the district.