Providence schools offering incentives for new teachers, subs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of an effort to fill vacancies, Providence Public Schools announced incentives for newly hired teachers and substitutes.

The district is offering a one-time $2,500 signing bonus for new Providence Teachers Union (PTU) employees hired for the 21-22 school year and temporary increases in per diem for substitute teachers.

“Providence students deserve the best,” acting Superintendent Javier Montañez said. “These new initiatives to recruit highly qualified educators demonstrate our commitment to providing a world-class education for all students.”

The full-time employees eligible for the sign-on bonus include guidance counselors and school psychologists, as well as classroom teachers.

The district says an additional $2,500 bonus will be available for teachers fully certified in middle and high school math or science, dual language, and special education.

“Teaching in Providence is the perfect opportunity for people looking to make a difference,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “We’re excited to offer these new incentives for teachers and encourage all those looking for a rewarding opportunity to apply today.”

Employees will be required to reimburse the incentive if they do not complete a full year in the position, according to the district.

Although the district’s priority is filling the vacancies, pay rates are also being increased for substitute teachers with the hope of gaining certified, long-term substitutes.

The new payment structure for substitutes is as follows: