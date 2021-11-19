Providence now accepting applications for School Board

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Providence residents who want to help shape the future of the city’s schools may now have an opportunity.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Friday that the Providence School Board Nominating Commission is seeking qualified applicants.

The School Board establishes policies that guide the superintendent in the administration and operation of schools, the mayor’s office said, and its members monitor the progress toward the district’s goals and engage in the community to support schools.

“Serving on the School Board provides an opportunity for community members to be deeply involved in the success of Providence Schools,” Elorza said. “I encourage anyone who is committed to improving outcomes for our youth and supporting PPSD families to apply today.”

Appointees serve a three-year term.

Those interested in applying can do so on the city’s website by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.