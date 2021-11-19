Providence now accepting applications for School Board

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Providence residents who want to help shape the future of the city’s schools may now have an opportunity.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Friday that the Providence School Board Nominating Commission is seeking qualified applicants.

The School Board establishes policies that guide the superintendent in the administration and operation of schools, the mayor’s office said, and its members monitor the progress toward the district’s goals and engage in the community to support schools.

“Serving on the School Board provides an opportunity for community members to be deeply involved in the success of Providence Schools,” Elorza said. “I encourage anyone who is committed to improving outcomes for our youth and supporting PPSD families to apply today.”

Appointees serve a three-year term.

Those interested in applying can do so on the city’s website by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community