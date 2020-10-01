Providence Country Day School cuts tuition by more than 35%

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Country Day School (PCD) has unveiled “The Quest,” which is a plan that redesigns the private school experience.

“The Quest” is to make private schooling more personalized, less expensive, and uniquely geared to prepare students to “thrive in the complex world of tomorrow.”

On Thursday morning, school officials plan to announce the program to select parents and alumni in a small, invite-only event.

“At PCD, we see a world that is changing so rapidly, it demands a different kind of education than the traditional prep school model,” said Kevin Folan, head of school. “We are redefining that model, transforming it, and setting a new standard for private education.”

A “playbook” will be issued to each child at the beginning of the school year to document each student’s individual strengths, challenges, achievements, and aspirations. According to the school. each book is to ensure every student knows they are valued, and will let parents see their child’s abilities and ambitions.

PCD has decided to prioritize fit over finances which is why they have decided to cut tuition by more than 35%. According to the school, over the past generation, household wages have increased by 15% while PCD’s tuition has increased by 400% — the upsurge is typical for independent schools.

“Our administration and board believe in taking definitive action, so when we looked at the disparity between the range of students who succeed here and who can afford the tuition — and how that clashed with our core principles — we felt compelled to reduce that cost substantially,” Folan said.

Effective the 2021-2022 school year, the high school tuition will drop from $39,250 to $25,000, and the middle school tuition will drop from $34,400 to $22,000.

“As a whole, ‘The Quest’ ensures our graduates are prepared to not only succeed in college, but also in life,” Board of Trustees President David Bazar said. “PCD continually reviews its curriculum to strengthen the balance between academic and artistic rigor and whole-life preparation. With this endeavor, we are defining 21st-century graduates’ needs and raising the bar for private education.”

The school is also launching PCD Online Academy to enable students in grades 6-12 who live outside PCD’s drawing area to benefit from the school’s college-prep curriculum.