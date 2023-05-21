PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College held its undergraduate commencement ceremony at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday.

Hill Harper delivered the commencement address. Harper is an actor, author and entrepreneur who has starred in several shows and movies, including CSI: NY, The Good Doctor, and He Got Game.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Rhode Island U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-2) were also at the commencement.

Seth Magaziner delivers speech at 2023 Providence College commencement ceremony (Courtesy: Providence College)

This was Providence College’s 105th Commencement ceremony.