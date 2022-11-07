PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island College (RIC) is waiving its application fee for the first time — but only for one day.

On Nov. 15, RIC said all in-state prospective students can apply for both undergraduate and graduate courses without paying the $50 fee.

Admission will be for the 2023 spring and fall semesters, according to RIC.

RIC’s Dean of Enrollment Management James Tweed said the application fee can sometimes be a barrier to prospective students.

Tweed hopes that, by waiving the fee, more students will apply.

“Our mission is to make higher education accessible and attainable for more Rhode Islanders and this free application opportunity is another example of our commitment,” Tweed said.