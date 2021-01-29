Proposed legislation would enshrine RI Promise program into state law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio introduced legislation Friday that would codify the R.I. Promise program into state law.

The R.I. Promise program provides two years of free tuition for eligible residents to the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI). It is currently set to expire in September.

If passed, the bill would eliminate the program’s expiration date and make it permanent.

“The promise program is an excellent example of how we can prioritize affordable college options for all Rhode Islanders,” Shekarchi said. “The best investment we can make to help individuals achieve their goals is to give them the access to a college education, which is the pathway to a brighter future.”

To keep the scholarship, students must be full-time to qualify for in-state tuition, maintain at least a 2.5 GPA and remain on track to graduate on time. It funds only the remaining costs of tuition and mandatory student fees after scholarship funding is factored in.

“Higher education is more necessary than ever before, and it has to be available and affordable for all Rhode Islanders,” Ruggerio said. “Rhode Island Promise has proven itself effective, significantly improving two-year graduation rates for students.”

When originally proposed by Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2017, the program was set to expire with the class that graduated high school in 2020, but the R.I. General Assembly included an expansion in the this year’s budget that would offer the program to students who are currently high school seniors.

CCRI President Meghan Hughes thanked both Shekarchi and Ruggerio for their efforts to prevent the program from expiring.

“We know that the promise of free college tuition is a powerful message, one that resonates with high school students and their families, many of whom doubted college could be part of their future,” she said. “By making the Rhode Island Promise permanent, current high school students, and even today’s middle schoolers, will see a path to a postsecondary degree.”

“With this degree, Rhode Islanders will have the opportunity to build a better life for their families and Rhode Island employers will have a more robust and well-prepared workforce,” she continued.