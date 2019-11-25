Program empowers students, faculty to save lives until EMTs arrive

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Students at Pilgrim High School in Warwick are learning lifesaving techniques – spurred on by recent high-profile mass casualty situations – in a training program entitled “Until Help Arrives.”

Kent Hospital emergency department doctors are conducting the program at Pilgrim, and it’s being offered in conjunction with Lifesaver, a physical education elective where students can get certificates in lifesaving skills.

Monday was the second session for students in the Lifesaver program.

Some of the practice has been centered on CPR as well as stopping bleeding, with students using mannequins specialized for different types of trauma.

Hayley Blair, a ninth-grader in the program, figured the practice with bleeding was the most important. “I understood what to do [already] but this just showcased” the pressure points in greater detail, she said.

Blair also took great interest in the doctors’ stories of first-hand experiences in triage.