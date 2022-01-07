President of Rhode Island College to step down in June

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The president of Rhode Island College plans to step down when his current contract expires at the end of June.

Frank D. Sanchez, who served two three-year terms, said he plans on pursuing other opportunities in college leadership. He told The Providence Journal he was not pressured to leave.

He touted his accomplishments at the Providence-based state school with about 7,000 students.

“We’ve moved up in the national rankings,” he said. “Our fundraising is going off the charts. We’ve seen a 200% increase in the last five years.”

RIC, he said, has also grown its endowment by 65%.

“Our facilities have gone up a notch, with a $3.2-million school construction bond in 2018 and $38 million to modernize our science building,” he said.

RIC’s enrollment has been declining since 2015, before Sanchez’s tenure, something he has faced criticism for, but he said enrollments are within the average of the school’s peer institutions nationally.

“Dr. Sanchez has significantly raised RIC’s stature during his tenure and I, and the state, are certainly appreciative of his leadership. I wish him great success in his future endeavors,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement.