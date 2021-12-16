Poet and advocate Crystal Williams named next RISD president

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Award-winning poet Crystal Williams has been named the next president of the Rhode Island School of Design.

(Photo: Jo Sittenfeld)

The school announced Thursday that Williams will become the 18th president effective April 1.

Williams has been at Boston University since 2017, where she serves as vice president and associate provost for community and inclusion.

Williams has published four collections of poetry, and her work is part of the Museum of Modern Art’s Poetry Project.

In a statement, she called it a “profound honor” to be named president, adding that “art, education and equity and justice are the three foundational focuses of my life and everything about me.”