PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College is honoring its longest-serving president, Rev. Brian Shanley, with a new residence hall in his name.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new dormitory was held last week in the footprint of the construction project along Eaton Street.

Rev. Shanley, a Warwick native and PC alumnus, shoveled some dirt himself for the building in his name.

In his remarks, the now-president of St. John’s University in New York, said this was not just an honor for him, but also for his whole family whose lives were changed by their education at PC. Shanley served as president of PC for 15 years from 2005 to 2020.

“I’m just really humbled. I mean I never thought as a student here, I was walking past Guzman Hall where I was as a freshman. I’m like, I’ve gone from Guzman Hall in 1976 to Shanley Hall in 2022, and it’s been an amazing story and I’m just really grateful to God for this,” Shanley said.

Fr. Brian Shanley speaking about the honor of having a new dorm building being built in his name here at @ProvidenceCol. Jokes about having the building named after him while he’s still alive “still time to screw up” he says. But says it’s also his parents’ name who had PC ties. pic.twitter.com/Em4Nr4ZJlz — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) April 13, 2022

The 120,000 square foot new building will house sophomores in semi-suite style living spaces that include a total of 358 beds in the six-story building. It’s expected to be open to students in September 2023.

“We want to provide the best facilities possible for our students and they spend a lot of time here outside of the classroom and they form a lot of their friendships here, a lot of their memories of Providence College are going to take place in their residence hall, so we think it’s so important to provide them with the best facilities we possibly can. This is an investment in our future,” PC President Rev. Kenneth Sicard said.

Eventually, the new state-of-the-art building will replace an existing, aging residence hall.