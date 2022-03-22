WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Parents and educators argued on behalf of Rhode Island students Tuesday during the first of several hearings regarding proposed changes to the state’s high school graduation requirements.

The R.I. Department of Education is considering new “readiness-based” graduation requirements, in an effort to ensure students who earn a diploma also meet the admission requirements for Rhode Island’s public colleges.

But some believe this shift could actually hurt students in the long run.

“For my two younger daughters, if it weren’t for their ability in high school to spend multiple years in music and graphic design classes, their day-to-day attendance and positive attitude would have been much more challenged,” David Neves of the R.I. Music Education Association said.

When crafting the proposal, that state looked at admission requirements for the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College.

The proposal includes students taking at least two world language classes in order to graduate, as well as another college prep course on top of that.

While these changes may help one student down a specific path, one parent argues it may also hinder others who will have less elective courses to choose from.

Michele Landrie said her daughter took several music courses during high school and is now majoring in geology and oceanography at URI.

“She assured me that spending so much of her time on music was not a waste, because learning music was like learning a new language,” Landrie said of her daughter. “It promoted good work habits, good study habits and work ethic, and she made lifelong friends.”

The proposal passed the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education in February, but changes may be made based on the public’s input.

There are six more hearings scheduled for those who want to weigh in on the new requirements:

March 31, 4 to 6 p.m. at Kingston Free Library (Potter Hall), 2605 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI 02881

April 4, 4 to 6 p.m. at Woonsocket Public Library, 303 Clinton St, Woonsocket, RI 02895

April 6, 4 to 6 p.m. at Rogers Public Library in Bristol, 525 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809

April 12, 4 to 6 p.m. at Providence Public Library, 150 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903

April 14, 4 to 6 p.m. at Adams Public Library in Central Falls, 205 Central St, Central Falls, RI 02863

April 26, 4 to 6 p.m. at Newport Public Library (Program Room), 300 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840

Those who can’t make any of the meetings are encouraged to submit a written comment to Olivia Smith at olivia.smith@ride.ri.gov by May 3.