No. Smithfield proposes virtual snow days this school year

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – A snow day might never look the same.

North Smithfield is seeking to become the first school district In Rhode Island to offer students virtual learning days rather than canceling school, taking advantage of a 2017 state law designed to curb interruptions during the school year and prevent classes from running until the end of June.

The proposal, crafted with input from students, parents and teachers, still has to be approved by the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, but the town’s school administrators are hoping that the plan will be approved in time to implement it this winter.

“When we have to extend it at the end of the year, it becomes very difficult to keep [students] engaged,” Tracey Nangle, a technology integration specialist with the district, told Eyewitness News. “I think having virtual snow days, we won’t miss a step. We will keep moving forward.”

The state will allow up to three virtual days per school year once a plan is approved. North Smithfield officials say they plan to offer about two hours’ worth of school assignments for each snow day using the Google Classroom program. Teachers will be required to be available – on a computer – between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to assist students if they have questions about the homework.

While North Smithfield officials say they believe nearly all students in their district have internet access at home, other school districts say they have concerns about where their students have internet connections. Spokespeople for the Providence, Central Falls, and Woonsocket districts said they aren’t currently planning virtual days.

The state allows for assignments to be completed within three days following the virtual learning day. The state also requires 80% of students to complete their assignments or the virtual day won’t count toward the mandatory 180-day school year.

“The large majority of our stakeholders, our families, students, teachers, were in favor of these virtual learning days and wanted to pursue it,” Clare Arnold, the assistant superintendent of schools in North Smithfield, told Eyewitness News.

Stephanie Mandeville, a spokesperson for the National Education Association Rhode Island , said the union has taken no formal position virtual snow days, but it believes teachers and education support professional should have voice in the process.

“That was the case in North Smithfield, and we are satisfied with the outcome,” she said. “We recognize this as a collective bargaining issue, and would encourage other school districts considering virtual snow days to look to North Smithfield for how they negotiated the impact of such changes.”

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan