More local communities beginning school year

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The new school year is set to begin Wednesday morning for several local communities.

Students in Pawtucket, Cumberland, Woonsocket, Johnston, East Providence, Foster-Glocester, Attleboro, Dartmouth, Somerset and Taunton are set to return to classes Wednesday morning for the 2019-2020 year.

In Pawtucket, city officials launched new speed cameras in several school zones to help combat speeding and potential hazards for students and pedestrians.

Students in West Warwick, Smithfield, and Seekonk, Swansea, and Fairhaven also returned to school Tuesday.