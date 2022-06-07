PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Meeting Street schools celebrated their Class of 2022 graduates on Tuesday.

The Schwartz School in Dartmouth graduated four students: Jeremiah, Evan, Robert and Josh. At the Providence campus, Paige and Noah celebrated their big day.

Meeting Street Providence campus

Meeting Street is a non-profit that provides individualized instruction to children with diverse abilities.

Michelle Godfrey, head of The Schwartz School, noted the students’ accomplishments reflects the Meeting Street mission.

The Schwartz School in Dartmouth

“Our founder, Agnes Rapoza, would be proud today,” Godfrey said. “Her goal was to provide the highest quality of education and opportunities available regardless of a child’s race, ethnicity, gender, income level and most significant, degree of their abilities.”

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo was the master of ceremonies for both graduations.