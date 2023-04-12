PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday marks the 100th day of Gov. Dan McKee’s first full term in office.

To mark the day, McKee plans to deliver a speech at 11 a.m. outlining his vision to improve education and meet, or exceed, Massachusetts’ levels by 2030.

His plan includes raising test scores and shifting from the traditional 180 school days to 365 days of learning to offer students more opportunities outside the classroom.

The programs are set to begin in the fall and will provide “enrichment activities and academic supports” after school and year-round.