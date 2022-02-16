PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Education are set to release a progress report on school facility improvements Wednesday morning.

McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green was joined by other state and local leaders to release the report from the School Building Authority.

The event will highlight the success of the first $250 million School Construction Bond in 2018, according to McKee’s office. The plan was approved to repair crumbling school buildings around the state.

Leaders plan to announce a second $250 million bond and create facility equity between Rhode Island students.