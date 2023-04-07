PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island College (RIC) could soon launch a new program in a “rapidly growing field.”

Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday a proposed amendment to his 2024 budget that would create the Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies.

The institute would be led by former Congressman Jim Langevin, a RIC alum who worked throughout his tenure to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity.

“I see this need for creating a qualified, talented workforce to go in and do these jobs that are available,” Langevin said. “There’s over 700,000 cybersecurity jobs in the country right now that go unfilled. That number is in the millions worldwide.”

McKee proposed a budget of $4 million for the first three years. Half would come from state fiscal recovery funds, he said, while the other half would be from existing RIC resources.

If the budget changes are approved, the institute would welcome its first class of students in the fall.

“We want to ensure that we are focused on growing critical subject matters at Rhode Island College that will create a pipeline of talent for the jobs of tomorrow,” McKee said.

“With the leadership of Congressman Langevin and his decades of experience, RIC will be well positioned to become a national leader in cybersecurity research, education, and collaboration,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos added.