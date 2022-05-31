PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is announcing a collaboration on Tuesday that will address safety procedures in Rhode Island schools.

McKee will be alongside R.I. State Police Col. Darnell Weaver and R.I. Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green at a 1:30 p.m. briefing to announce the details.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in our news app.

The review includes a collaboration with superintendents to identify potential school safety issues and to address any necessary repairs or upgrades, according to McKee’s office.

The briefing comes one week after a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 19 children and two adults dead.

Officials in Uvalde say they made the wrong decision to wait 48 minutes in the school before confronting the shooter.

