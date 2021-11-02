WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — State leaders plan to announce a program Tuesday morning that will support Rhode Island school districts that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Dan McKee, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and education leaders will release details of the program during a 10 a.m. news conference at Bernon Heights Elementary School in Woonsocket.

Last week, the results of the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System tests were released, showing students’ proficiency in math and English language arts dropped significantly.

The RICAS results also show a drop in participation in the mandatory standardized tests, which were administered in person this past spring.

The tests were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, so 2021 was the first time the students sat the exam since spring of 2019.

Central Falls was the public school district with the lowest overall RICAS scores, with only 7.7% of students proficient in English language arts and fewer than 5% proficient in math.