PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s no secret that college can be expensive.

That’s why General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is encouraging all Rhode Island parents to take advantage of the state’s CollegeBound Saver program.

“CollegeBound Saver can help every family in Rhode Island, regardless of their income, to affordably save for higher education expenses,” Magaziner said.

Through the CollegeBound Saver program, parents can open an account on their child’s behalf to start saving money for any future college expenses.

Chris Civittolo, director of the state’s CollegeBound Saver program, said it allows parents to save money not only for two and four year colleges, but also vocational schools, technical programs and registered apprenticeships.

“They are flexible, tax-advantaged saving vehicles that allow folks to save for things like tuition fees, room and board and books,” he said. “We have several different portfolio options that are low cost and designed for individual preferences and timelines.”

The tax-free savings accounts are comprised of mutual funds and exchange traded funds, according to Civittolo.

“For someone who is starting early on, you have 18 years to save, so naturally you are going to go through a lot of market cycles,” Civittolo said.