EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Reaction is pouring in from local leaders, colleges and universities after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned affirmative action in college admissions, ruling that race cannot be a factor in the decision process.

Here are the statements 12 News has gotten so far:

Colleges

CCRI

“CCRI is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for individuals from all racial and ethnic backgrounds. We are dedicated to cultivating a teaching and learning environment that deeply values our students’ rich and unique perspectives. Our steadfast commitment to affirmative action is integral to advancing equitable opportunities and ensuring that every member of our community has equitable access to education and resources. This commitment remains unwavering regardless of today’s Supreme Court decision.”

Roger Williams University

RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis:

“The mission of Roger Williams University is to foster a diverse student body, faculty and staff and to ensure a sense of belonging, inclusion and a thriving community that values and respects diverse perspectives and ideas. While we will abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, the decision does not change who we are and the diverse educational community we aspire to be. RWU remains committed to recruiting and supporting a diverse student community, and we will continue to uphold our values and commitments in our efforts to become an antiracist university.”

URI

“Today, the United States Supreme Court released its decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. (SFAI) v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and SFAI v. University of North Carolina, et al. The court’s decision holds that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and UNC violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

“The University of Rhode Island does not consider race as a deciding factor for admission. The University is reviewing the court’s ruling for any possible influence on other existing University programs.

“The court’s decision notwithstanding, the University of Rhode Island is committed to fostering an inclusive, people-centered culture. URI is—and will continue to be—an institution that values and advances diversity, equity, and inclusion; celebrates the uniqueness of its members; and cultivates a sense of community where all members find themselves included and their work valued.”

UMass

“University system officials are working with the Provosts and Admissions Directors on the five UMass campuses to assess how the University’s admissions processes may be influenced by these changes to the law. The University of Massachusetts will continue to follow the law, and will do so while sustaining its deep and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe this is essential to the advancement of academic excellence and critical to the preparation of our students to succeed in a global economy.”

Local leaders and organizations

RI Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos

“This decision is a blow to every student of color striving for an opportunity and sets back efforts to address generations of inequality.

“Justices Sotomayor and Jackson’s well-written dissents decrying the backward logic of this decision are a reminder of why we need women of color in every place where decisions are made—starting with our schools.”

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll

“Massachusetts will always be welcoming and inclusive of students of color and students historically underrepresented in higher education. Today’s Supreme Court decision overturns decades of settled law. In the Commonwealth, our values and our commitment to progress and continued representation in education remain unshakable.

“We will continue to break down barriers to higher education so that all students see themselves represented in both our public and private campus communities. Massachusetts, the home of the first public school and first university, will lead the way in championing access, equity, and inclusion in education.

“We want to make sure that students of color, LGBTQ+ students, first generation students, and all students historically underrepresented in higher education feel welcomed and valued at our colleges and universities. Today’s decision, while disappointing, will not change our commitment to these students. We have an imperative to make sure our schools reflect our communities. Our academic competitiveness, the future of our workforce, and our commitment to equity demand we take action.”

Association of Independent Colleges RI

“As institutions with long-standing commitments to serve all students, AICU Rhode Island members are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling effectively ending race-conscious admissions in higher education. These policies relied on forty years of legal precedent in playing a crucial role in combating racial inequality and promoting equity both on campuses and in society.

“A college education should be an experience in which students are exposed to new ideas and meet people with backgrounds and experiences different from their own. Race is just one of many factors considered in the admissions process that constructs a diverse student body that learns from one another.

“While it is the primary goal of institutions of higher education to ensure the education of the individual, colleges and universities also share a mission to make American society a more equitable one, ensuring the next generation of educated professionals is reflective of our country as we seek to address historical injustice and create a more equitable future.

“As independent, nonprofit institutions of higher education, the mission and values of each member are reflected in its admissions processes, and member institutions will continue to keep diversity front of mind in their admissions processes and use all tools and practices still available under the law to ensure each applicant’s unique strengths and experiences are considered when admitting students.”

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts

“It’s been nearly 50 years since Brown v. Board of Education made clear that education ‘is a right which must be made available to all on equal terms.’ Yet, today, the Supreme Court made it more difficult for students of color to achieve their educational dreams. The Supreme Court majority may think they are blind to race, but what they are truly blind to is inequality, blind to injustice, blind to progress.

“The realities of racial injustice are woven into every part of our society, yet the far-right, extremist majority on the Court is forcing colleges and universities to minimize the importance of diversity and equity among their student bodies. Considering race in college admissions is a key tool for diversifying campuses, increasing equity and fairness, and strengthening our education system with different perspectives and lived experiences. Operationally, ignoring inequality is ignoring race, whether that be in admissions, in our larger educational system, or in society.

“Equal opportunity for all is a bedrock, universal value in our country. We cannot allow this captured Supreme Court majority to turn back the clock on progress. Congress must act. We must make sure we continue to hold the doors of opportunity open to all. We must give people the just and equal opportunity to achieve their educational dreams. We must expand the Supreme Court and return legitimacy and balance back to the same institution that rightly ruled that education – and justice – should be made available to all on equal terms.”

This story will be updated as more statements get released.

