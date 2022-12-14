PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — School officials gave 12 News a look inside the Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street in Providence.

The district announced Tuesday it would be closing that building and Carl G. Lauro Elementary School at the end of the academic year.

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) said the closures were necessary with the facilities being in dire condition.

“Continuing to operate these schools keeps students in unacceptable school conditions, and this plan enables PPSD to better use the funds that would’ve been spent on maintaining poor facilities to instead be invested in creating 21st century learning environments,” RIDE Spokesperson Victor Morente said.

RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told 12 News the announcement should be cause for celebration in the push to modernize the capital city’s schools.

“It actually breaks my heart to walk through these schools,” she said. “We have leaks in the roofs, bags in the roofs to try to seal some of those leaks. It’s just not a conducive learning space.”

The district announced the closures earlier than expected, after the Providence Teachers Union leaked the plans on social media last weekend. Staff were told at meetings at both the schools on Tuesday.

During the tour of the Feinstein building, Infante-Green and school officials noted a smell of sewage near the teachers lounge, leaking roofs, and abandoned relics from its time as a fallout shelter.

“Rather than spend $95 million repairing buildings that are like museums, like you stated earlier, they’re building 21st century learning environments that look very different than what is here now,” RIDE Chief Operating Officer Mario Carreño said.

Infante-Green said no staff will be without a job due to the closures. Teachers at the closing schools were told they would have to apply for new positions within the district in the spring. Union teachers will not be laid off and are guaranteed another position, according to the district.

Infante-Green said Wednesday that parents will be able to choose which school their kids are placed in.

“Through the preference form, families will be able to express where they would like to transition and the district will make every effort to meet their request,” Morente said in a statement. “Priority will be provided to allow siblings to attend the same school.”

Feinstein at Broad Street was built in 1895 and serves 277 students.