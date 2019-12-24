Late Chariho superintendent remembered as a hard worker, role model

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Chariho Regional School District Superintendent Barry Ricci died Sunday night following a battle with brain cancer. He was 62.

While sudden, Timothy Duffy, executive director of the Rhode Island Association of School Committees, tells Eyewitness News that Ricci had been battling the disease for a year and a half.

“People were aware that he was battling it but I think it came as a shock because he was in school and working on Friday,” Duffy said Tuesday.

Duffy said Ricci’s work ethic prevailed through his treatment and he made regular visits to every school in the district.

“Attending all the functions, football games, hockey games, and meatball dinners that raised money for the extracurricular activities,” Duffy said.

I spoke with a colleague of longtime @CharihoRegional Superintendent Barry Ricci, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer. The full story airs tonight on at 5:30 on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/rOdGlsvh01 — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) December 24, 2019

In his role, Ricci was tasked with keeping tabs on three different municipalities: Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton.

“For him to succeed that long also demonstrates his ability as a negotiator and as a compromiser,” Duffy added. “Even in compromise, he always put his students first.”

Duffy said he believes Ricci served as a role model for school administrators.

“People that served as high school principals in Chariho went on to become leaders in other parts of the state,” he said. “Barry’s leadership style is kind of an incubator for other leaders in the state.”

Ricci has been in the district for nearly two decades.

“Finding somebody to fill Barry’s shoes is going to be a really, really, difficult task,” Duffy said. “It’s a sad time of the year for his family to be going through this and they are in my thoughts and prayers.”