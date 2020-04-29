1  of  3
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! President Trump, industry leaders hold roundtable discussion on reopening the nation’s economy Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Langevin seeks more funding for English language learners amid remote schooling

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WPRI) – More help could soon be on the way for English language learners struggling with distance learning, thanks to a letter co-written by Rep. Jim Langevin.

Langevin, D-Rhode Island, and Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-New York, sent a letter to House leadership asking for additional support for English learners (ELs) in future COVID-19 relief legislation.

The letter, signed by 27 other representatives, requests an additional $1 billion for Title III of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). The letter notes that amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, approximately 5 million English learners, who account for 10% of all public-school students, face greater challenges that could hold them back in school.

There has been federal support for students who have had to move to distance learning. The CARES Act includes $13.5 billion to support states with the transition.

However, the authors note that “given the many competing educational priorities states contend with, we believe that dedicated funding beyond what was provided in CARES is necessary to adequately address the challenges ELs face.”

While the English learner student population continues to grow, assessments show those students often lag behind their peers in math and reading proficiency levels, according to the 2017 National Assessment of Education Progress.

Data from the U.S. Department of Education also shows nationwide, the high school graduation rate for English language learners is lower than students whose first language is English.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com