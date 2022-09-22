PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnson and Wales University (JWU) is offering two new bachelor of science degrees this year: equine studies and animal science.

The university said it’s reengineering its already-existing equine program, which previously offered equine business management and equine science as two separate degrees. The Center for Equine Studies in Rehoboth will also close after spring 2025 as part of these changes.

“We’re so excited by our animal science offerings,” said Jacquelyn Bowser, director of JWU’s equine programs. “These reimagined degrees will allow students greater opportunities to succeed in a diversified industry and have greater hands-on learning experiences.”

The redesigned program, according to the university, will allow students to continue to specialize in equine care and business management and the field of equine-assisted therapies.

It will also provide more “experiential learning opportunities,” such as horseback riding and new study abroad offerings for all animal science students.

“With this latest shift, we are now poised to meet the rapidly expanding need for professionals trained in animal welfare, veterinary healthcare, laboratory animal care, health and wellness and the life sciences,” said Michael Fein, dean of the JWU College of Arts and Sciences.

Johnson and Wales first started offering its equine program back in 1980.