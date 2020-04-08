Live Now
Johnson and Wales sets commencement for August

Education

University to continue lab classes in July

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the spread of the novel coronavirus having shut down classes on campus and much of overall life in the United States, Johnson and Wales University said Wednesday that it plans to hold its 2020 commencement ceremony in August.

Furthermore, since culinary arts lab classes will be unable to resume as originally scheduled on April 13, those classes will pick up where they left off in a special summer session starting July 6. The session will run six days a week for six weeks, with lecture portions delivered online.

Commencement is now scheduled for Saturday, August 22, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, continuing with a tradition of two ceremonies: one in the morning for undergraduates, and another in the afternoon that includes students in graduate studies programs.

“This is not the final year at JWU that our graduates dreamed of or expected,” said Marie Bernardo-Sousa, the president of the university’s Providence campus. “We are hopeful that this date is far enough in the future that large gatherings are no longer being imposed.”

The university is also hosting virtual career fairs for students and employers to connect, which normally would have happened in person on campus throughout the semester.

