PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island families can now be notified when registration for the 2023-2024 RI state Pre-K officially opens.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) made the announcement regarding the new tool available for families.

RI Pre-K is entering its 15th year and provides free, high-quality Pre-K education to 4-year-olds in 18 communities across the state.

“We know there’s tremendous interest and demand for RI Pre-K seats, and that’s why we are giving families of eligible 4-year-olds the opportunity to fill out a simple form to be notified when the 2023-2024 RI Pre-K lottery opens,” said Infante-Green. “We’re encouraging parents to use this new tool so they’ll know as soon as possible when the RI Pre-K lottery officially opens so they can submit an application for their child.”

Rhode Island currently has 127 RI Pre-K classrooms across 18 towns and cities serving over 2,300 children. Those communities include Bristol-Warren, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, South Kingstown, Warwick, Westerly, West Warwick, and Woonsocket.

To be eligible, children must be 4 years old by September 1, 2023 and be a resident of one of the communities listed above.

You can use the RI Pre-K lottery notification tool by visiting the RI Pre-K website.