How college admissions are adjusting to SATs being canceled

Education

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students are engaged in virtual learning as school buildings across the country are closed due to COVID-19. This includes studying for a major test that is now on hold until at least August.

With the SAT being delayed, students now have more time to study but fewer opportunities to take the test.

This week, the College Board announced students won’t be able to take the SAT in May or June and a March makeup exam had also previously been canceled.

The board acknowledged this would cause a disruption to the college admissions process.

“Our first principle with the SAT and all our work must be to keep families and students safe,” College Board CEO David Coleman wrote in a statement. “The second principle is to make the SAT as widely available as possible for students who wish to test, regardless of the economic or public health circumstances.”

Recognizing times are difficult right now, dozens of U.S. colleges dropped SAT and ACT requirements.

Rhode Island College Admissions says they are continuing to review student applications and all applicants will be provided flexibility. They will not be disadvantaged by the following:

  • Requirement of submitting standardized test scores (SAT or ACT): for candidates who have or will be impacted by test center closures, the College Board’s Decision to cancel test administration dates, or the profound financial barriers created by the Coronavirus Pandemic limiting student access. 
  • Undergraduate admission criteria as it relates to grade change policies: for students who attend a secondary school that has adopted a pass/fail grading policy for the Spring 2020 term due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Salve Regina University has been test-optional for the past decade and only required the test for its nursing and education programs. They are currently working to explore how to be flexible with test requirements in the next application cycle.

The University of Rhode Island will be very flexible with their admission requirements relative to the Pass/Fail grades earned for courses during the spring 2020 semester. If students earn grades of P in core academic college preparatory courses, URI will count these courses toward their minimum requirement of 18 college prep units.

URI added, “the key for next year is to make sure students challenge themselves to the best of their abilities with a rigorous class schedule, which may include honors and AP courses (if appropriate and available).”

In terms of the Fall 2021 admission cycle, no student will be penalized in the admission process at URI if they are unable to take one of these tests. The Admission Office at URI will continue to place the greatest emphasis on academic performance in high school when making decisions.

The college board says that if it is safe to do so, the plan is to offer the test one weekend a month from August to December.

If schools don’t reopen this fall, the board says it’s prepared to do digital exams, which is something that is already happening with advanced placement tests right now.

Providence

