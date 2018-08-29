Hot temps force first early dismissals of the new school year

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Several school districts let their students out early Wednesday due to the oppressive heat and humidity and others have already ordered early dismissals for Thursday, including Central Falls, East Greenwich and Attleboro.

West Warwick School Superintendent Karen Tarasevich said after a full first day of school Tuesday, the decision was made to have an early dismissal for the second day of classes on Wednesday.

“Most of our classrooms aren’t air conditioned and some of our buildings are older,” Tarasevich said. “The problem is once some of our buildings get hot, they don’t cool off very quickly.”

Tarasevich said whatever fans were available were put in classrooms. Students and faculty were also encouraged to bring water bottles to school with them.

“Normally they’re not allowed to carry water bottles, but in this type of situation, we allow that,” Tarasevich added. “We made sure we also had cases of water in every school.”

Tarasevich said the elementary schools will have indoor recess and teachers are being asked to keep their lights off in classrooms. The school district will once again opt for early dismissal Thursday as the conditions are not expected to improve.

“We did have some students complain of nausea [on Tuesday] and some kids actually did get sick, and kids with headaches and just not feeling well,” said Tarasevich. “Even with all of the precautions, lights off and windows open, we felt it was really an unhealthy situation.”

Tarasevich said children who had planned on buying school lunch Wednesday were given a bagged lunch to take home with them.

“Any loss of instructional time is not a good thing,” said Tarasevich. “In this case, we just felt it was a health decision.”

West Warwick will not have to make up either day at the end of the year.

Besides West Warwick, several other school districts, including Central Falls, East Greenwich, East Providence, Scituate and North Providence have all decided on an early dismissal for Thursday as well. Many other schools canceled afterschool activities Wednesday and will do so again on Thursday because of the heat.

“We made sure that he was dressed appropriately, that he had a water bottle,” said Corie Jacaruso, whose son started kindergarten on Wednesday. “He’s excited, we’re excited — of course a little nervous too!”

“I think that they’re trying to keep safety first obviously and that’s most important for us, so I’m on board with that,” she added. “We made arrangements so that he can be taken care of so we’re good.”

Jacaruso’s husband said the superintendent gave parents ample notice of the early dismissal.

“It’s horrible, it’s very hot,” parent Imannya Elerboui said. “We are so excited for school.”

While several school districts decided to let students head home early, school districts such as Cranston chose to keep students in the classroom despite the weather.

Cranston Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse sent a message to parents about her decision to avoid an early dismissal, explaining that there is no guarantee that June’s weather will be any better for when they will have to make up the missed school days.

“All principals have been instructed to closely monitor students, allow for water to be consumed all day, provide frequent breaks and to keep activity to a minimum. After school sports/activities have been cancelled,” Nota-Masse said.

Some students at Eden Park Elementary, who attended school Wednesday, described how hot their school building was at an Open House.

“It smelled like peanut butter and jelly soaked in sweat,” said one third grader, describing the conditions in the cafeteria.

Parents who attended the Open House said they can understand why the classrooms would be uncomfortable.

“It was pretty sweaty,” parent Danielle Iacobucci said. “I can see how spending more than an hour in the classroom would be pretty uncomfortable for the kids.”