Here’s what the candidates for RI governor want to do about school safety

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The shooting death of a 15-year-old Central High School student Wednesday has prompted renewed calls from politicians and advocates for new gun safety laws and stronger security plans in Rhode Island schools.

So what have the candidates for governor proposed at this point?

Here’s an overview.

Gina Raimondo (Democrat)

In August, the governor announced that $10 million from the Rhode Island School Building Authority Capital Fund would be earmarked for school districts to make “relatively low-cost, high impact” security upgrades. She said the money can be used for new locks, cameras and intercom systems, but metal detectors will not be funded. Raimondo has also announced a ban on guns in schools – with the exception of uniformed police officers – to close what she considers a loophole in state law that allows for concealed carry permit holders to bring guns into schools. The state budget she signed into law this year also includes funding to help districts hire school resource officers.

Matt Brown (Democrat)

A spokesperson for Brown’s campaign said he supports “comprehensive gun reform that would include banning guns in schools, regulating junk guns, banning assault weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines, and requiring firearm registration.” When it comes to helping students deal with trauma, Brown has proposed a statewide mental health summit that would bring stakeholders from across the state together to discuss how to better support young people.

Spencer Dickinson (Democrat)

The former state representative has not released a school safety plan.

Patricia Morgan (Republican)

As part of her plan to improve Rhode Island’s schools, Rep. Morgan said it would be a “priority of my administration to upgrade school security measures at every school.” Morgan said she wants to use what’s left from the Google settlement funds to help schools make hardware and technology upgrades and offer security training to school personnel. She also wants to create a tip line for emergency personnel and school officials.

Giovanni Feroce (Republican)

Feroce said he would support legislation that would requires all teachers and school administrators to learn about school safety. He also said he would require students to complete a short questionnaire that would include questions about safety and how to address potential threats.

Allan Fung (Republican)

The Cranston mayor said he supports fully implementing legislation – currently in a pilot phase – that would split the cost of school resource officers between the state and cities and towns. He said he is still working on a plan to “fund this responsibly.” He said his city has “conducted threat assessments, added police details to complement our school resource officers, and are making capital improvements to enhance safety.”

Joe Trillo (Independent)

The former Republican state representative released a 10-point plan that includes mandatory metal detectors and armed police officers in every school. He is also proposing a special concealed carry permit for school faculty that would give them the option to carry a gun at school. Others facets of his plan include more security cameras, keypad locks on doors, bulletproof film on windows, panic buttons for all staff and gunshot detectors in schools.

