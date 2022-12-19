PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since before the pandemic, the R.I. Department of Education released “report cards” for more than 300 public schools in Rhode Island, a measure of accountability and improvement.

Each school is ranked from one to five stars, detailing school performance data requires under a federal law called the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The star rankings, released late Friday, hadn’t been tabulated since 2019. The federal government didn’t require state testing in 2020, and RIDE got a waiver from the accountability rankings in 2021 even though state testing did occur.

Fourteen schools earned five stars this year, according to the newly-released data, compared to 22 five-star schools before the pandemic.

Out of more than 300 traditional public and charter schools in the rankings, 29 improved their star rating. Four schools increased by two stars, while 25 increased by one star.

83 schools dropped by one star, while 13 schools dropped by two stars. The majority of schools received the same ranking as they did in 2019.

Schools that don’t have rankings either opened recently, or are early elementary schools that were not rated this year. RIDE received permission from the federal government to only use this year’s test scores for the rankings, rather than the average of the past two years. Because the first year of testing is third grade, RIDE said some early elementary schools could not be rated with just one year of data.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the snapshot released on Friday underscores the “significant” impact the pandemic had on the state’s education system, on top of the continued need for targeted academic, social, and emotional supports in schools.

“To stem the broader impact of the pandemic, we are committed to working closely with school leaders to continue to build and expand programs to help our schools accelerate learning and guide our students forward,” Infante-Green said in a news release.

“This data will help our schools evaluate their progress, shift and expand supports as necessary and deliver the education our students deserve,” added Patti DiCenso, the chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

The star rating is calculated using a variety of factors including test scores, student absenteeism, graduation rates, English language proficiency, suspension rates and more.

Test scores are one of the closest indicators of a school’s star rating. RIDE tracks both

“achievement” on the math and English language arts tests and also the “growth” in scores at a school, both of which earn points towards the star ranking.

Students in grades 3-8 take the RICAS exam, while 11th-graders take the SAT. An alternate test is used for students with cognitive impairments.

Statewide, the results showed 14 five-star schools, 28 four-star schools, 116 three-star schools, 94 two-star schools, and 38 one-star schools.

Within the one-star category, RIDE reported 21 schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI), a federal designation for a state’s lowest-performing schools, which are eligible for additional funding.

This year, two schools with CSI designations improved. Bernon Heights Elementary School in Woonsocket went from one to three stars, while the Rhode Island School for the Deaf went from one to two stars.

Fogarty Memorial School in Glocester went from three to five stars, as did the Matunuck Elementary School in South Kingstown.

The Robert L. Bailey Elementary School, within the state-controlled school district in Providence, climbed from a one-star rating up to three stars.

Outgoing Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza was asked about the results in Providence at an unrelated event Monday morning.

“I have been very vocal on this over the past four, six, eight years,” Elorza said. “The state of our schools both in the city and frankly in the state is not great, and we have some structural challenges.”

“Unless those structural challenges are addressed, then our disappointment and our frustration with the traditional public schools here in the city and the state is just going to continue,” the mayor continued.

Just last week, the state-run school district confirmed its plans to close two elementary schools, Alan Shawn Feinstein at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro Elementary Schools.