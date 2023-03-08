EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Henry Barnard School will soon be on the move.

The Providence Country Day School announced plans to move the elementary school to its East Providence campus this fall.

The move is being described as a “major milestone” for Providence Country Day, and is part of a multi-million dollar renovation project to unify all students grades Pre-K through 12.

“It’s time to bring our community together,” Head of School Kevin Folan said. “The student-centric focus of these two historic institutions is unparalleled. I know this move will only allow us to continue to deliver on and elevate the experience of every student who steps foot on our campus.”

“This year is a momentous one for our community, marking 100 years for [Providence Country Day] and 125 years for [Henry Barnard School],” he continued. “It feels right to celebrate that milestone together.”

The Henry Barnard School currently has facilities on the Rhode Island College campus and was reportedly facing closure until Providence Country Day’s Board of Trustees agreed to assume all financial responsibility.