Head of Providence Teachers Union calls for end to state takeover of school district

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro is calling on the Rhode Island legislature to end the state takeover of the city’s school district, claiming it has been an “abject failure.”

Last week, the union took a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the Providence Public School District, including Superintendent Harrison Peters and state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

Calabro said new leadership needs to be put in place that will focus on improving public schools, not privatization and charter school expansion. She also criticized Providence School’s reopening plans during the pandemic.

“You were trusted with one job and one mission, creating a school our students deserve,” she said. “You have lost sight of that mission and you have failed in that job.”

The state took control of the Providence district in November 2019 and Calabaro said the union initially supported the move, hoping the state would collaborate with educators and the community.

“Our hopes have died,” she added. “It has been an abject failure for our students, families and educators. It’s time for a new direction and new leadership.”

Infante-Green and Peters released a statement claiming they have asked union leadership to take action and make changes where they understand it’s needed.

“When the state intervention began a year and a half ago, PTU leadership stood with us in calling for change,” the statement reads. “Despite the restrictive contract, more progress has been made in the past year than has been made in the past ten years and we’re just getting started.”

The statement went on to mention they know the current union contract is broken.