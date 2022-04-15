PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Tech students will be saying “ayyy” this spring, because Henry Winkler will be delivering this year’s commencement address.

Winkler, best known for his role as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on the show “Happy Days,” will be back in May for an encore performance of his 2006 address at NEIT.

NEIT said Winkler’s previous speech was immensely popular with students and their families. He shared a message of hope, determination and success.

Additionally, Winkler is associated with many charitable education groups, teaching others about the needs of children with educational issues, according to the school.

The 81st commencement is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, at 1 La Salle Square in Providence.