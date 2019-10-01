Group seeks to change suspension culture in RI schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s new education commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, has been speaking openly about changing the culture of local schools.

And one Providence group, Youth Restoration Project, is trying to help do just that in Rhode Island, using the concept of restorative justice.

But for most outside of education, the term may be unfamiliar. So what exactly is it?

The Urban Institute defines it as an alternative method to misbehavior, particularly with suspensions, with the Ocean State being one of the states to lead the way.

“Restorative justice provides a possible alternative to exclusionary responses (e.g., suspension) to student misbehavior. A set of schools in Rhode Island is testing one restorative justice approach, family group conferencing with misbehaving students…Successful family group conferencing addresses deeper causes of misbehavior, helps students understand their actions, repairs harm, and develops supportive relationships.” The Urban Institute



Julia Steiny, managing director of the project, developed partnerships with Rhode Island schools and social-service agencies to teach and implement restorative practices.

She has also been the Project Director for a National Institute of Justice grant to the district of Central Falls.

In 2016, the Rhode Island legislature passed a law that restricts the use of out-of-school suspensions to behavior that poses a threat. At the time, more than half of out-of-school suspensions in the state were for nonviolent behavior such as not following orders or rules, or insubordination.

A few years before that, the Rhode Island General Assembly stopped schools from suspending students for chronic absenteeism.