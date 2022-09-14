PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released its investigation into claims of graduation inflation, where students in Providence are alleged to have received credits to graduate that they may not have earned.

The investigation was sparked after allegations surfaced over the summer from Providence School Board member Ty’Relle Stephens, who claimed around two dozen students earned 15 credits – the equivalent of three years of education – in roughly one month.

RIDE’s investigation, led by Providence Deputy City Solicitor Charles Ruggerio, stated the allegations were unfounded and that the students properly earned their credits.

“The question that we were trying to answer was whether there was grade inflation and the investigation found that there was none,” said RIDE Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green. “What it did find was that there is some systems and processes that need to be put in place in order for us to have better documentation and better communication among schools.”

The students were allegedly sent to A-venture a=Academy’s over-age and under-credited program to make up credit. The report reads that seven identified students had properly earned the credits awarded while in the program and that the allegations resulted from difficulties by A-venture staff, like navigating a new virtual learning program.

“Part of the challenge is because it’s a program and not an actual school, they had to work with the different guidance counselors from schools to input the data because they didn’t have the actual school number,” Infante-Green added.

RIDE has pledged to make some changes in light of this, like utilizing electronic grade books and providing better training to guidance counselors.

But some believe that an independent investigation is needed.

Members of the Providence School Board said in a statement Wednesday that they expected this kind of outcome from an internal investigation, and would like to see an independent investigation take place.

A Senate Oversight Hearing is schedule for next Wednesday on the matter. Senator Lou DiPalma has said he would also like to conduct an independent investigation.