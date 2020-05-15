Graduating Together: Honoring the high school class of 2020 locally and nationwide

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s graduation season and since traditional ceremonies won’t be possible for this year’s high school seniors, people are finding different ways to honor their achievement.

On Saturday, tune in to WPRI 12 or Fox Providence at 8 p.m. for Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020. The event will feature messages from President Barack Obama, LeBron James, Kevin Hart and many more celebrities, as well as one specifically for local graduates from the Eyewitness News team.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that a statewide graduation special celebrating the class of 2020 will air June 15 on Rhode Island PBS. Families of graduating seniors are encouraged to submit a video by May 22 for consideration to be included in the special.

We received more than 2,600 submissions to our 12 Salutes the Class of 2020 initiative. Your photos will run in rotation through early June on WPRI 12 and its sister stations: Fox Providence, The CW Providence, and myRITV.

The R.I. Department of Education released guidelines this week to help school districts plan commencement ceremonies while following social distancing practices.

The Warwick School District announced plans to hold a “graduation by appointment” for their students. Every graduating senior will have a specific time slot and walk one-by-one across the stage to receive their diploma.

In Pawtucket, the ceremonies for Shea, Tolman, and JMW School for the Arts students will be recorded at McCoy Stadium then broadcast on Capitol TV on June 10, 11 and 12.

Adopt a Senior Providence RI is a Facebook page that pairs people with high school seniors in the capital city so they can send them a celebratory gift for graduating.

As for local colleges and universities, many have decided to reschedule their commencement ceremonies. UMass Dartmouth and Providence College both postponed their graduation celebrations to October. Bryant University also rescheduled their commencement and invited students back at the end of August.

