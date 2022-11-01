PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of unionized bus drivers, monitors and aides will not go on strike Wednesday after reaching a tentative agreement with their employer, First Student.

The strike would’ve impacted public schools in Cranston, Lincoln and West Warwick.

Members of SEIU 1199 New England publicized plans to go on strike after months of failed contract negotiations. The 275 employees were seeking a minimum of 30 work hours per week, saying the current 20-hour minimum was not enough to make a livable wage.

The four-year deal agreed upon Tuesday includes “a fair wage increase and an increase in guaranteed hours,” according to the union.

The contract must now be ratified by a full union vote.

More to come.