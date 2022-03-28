BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams University (RWU) announced a special commencement speaker for the spring.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote speech to the class of 2022 and receive an honorary degree during the in-person commencement ceremony on May 20.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Fauci join our distinguished group of honorary degree recipients and address our graduates and their families. We cannot imagine a more ideal leader to share insights on tackling monumental challenges and to inspire our graduates on how best to thrive in today’s global society,” RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said.

Fauci has been one of the top leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic and has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

“The ability to synthesize vast amounts of information and to make decisions that consider health, science, cultural, legal and political implications, is the type of education we strive to offer our students,” Miaoulis said. “Dr. Fauci’s experience throughout his career, but especially over the last two years, has modeled how to do this exceptionally well and provides a real-world example to our students as they enter a complex world.”

The commencement ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the main athletic field.