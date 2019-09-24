North Providence mayor contacted about lease of former elementary school

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As public schools in Providence undergo much-needed renovations over the next few years, a now-vacant elementary school just north of the city could provide some temporary classroom space.

During Monday’s taping of Dan Yorke State of Mind, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi said he received a call Monday morning regarding the potential lease of the former Marieville Elementary School on Mineral Spring Avenue, which closed earlier this year.

“I was talking to someone and said, ‘you may be getting a call. Would you be willing to enter into a lease?'” he recalled. “I said: absolutely.”

Lombardi said the call came from “the building committee that is trying to address their issues.” Eyewitness News reached out to the city of Providence and a spokesperson said no one from the city reached out, however: “Our contractor, Gilbane, had been looking into alternative classroom space for construction related to our ambitious five-year school capital plan. This includes this property and all Providence public buildings to see if they could accommodate our needs during more robust construction times.”

The condition of Providence’s school buildings was a major component of the scathing review conducted by Johns Hopkins University that detailed the district’s crumbling infrastructure.

The state of Rhode Island has since taken control of the school district.

“We will treat them fair but the taxpayers need to be rewarded,” Lombardi added regarding the possible lease deal.

Lombardi said the caller did not specify which Providence schools may be vacated in order to utilize Marieville Elementary.