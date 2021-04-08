Eligible Chipotle employees can soon pursue debt-free JWU degree

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Chipotle is expanding its debt-free degree program to include Johnson & Wales University.

In a statement Thursday, the fast food chain said eligible employees will soon have the opportunity to pursue an online degree from JWU for free.

Employees must work for the company for at least four months before they become eligible.

Chipotle’s debt-free program was launched in 2019 in partnership with Guild Education. The company said it’s designed to help employees gain the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed without financial burden.

“Diversifying our debt-free degree program with new majors and partner universities makes our educational benefits even more inclusive,” Marissa Andrada, Chipotle’s chief diversity, inclusion and people officer said. “Through our partnership with Guild, we are committed to accelerating our employees’ professional growth and helping them achieve personal success by offering opportunities to pursue career paths in their particular area of interest.”

Employees will be able to choose from a variety of online degrees from JWU, including an associate or bachelor’s degree in culinary arts, a bachelors degree in food industry compliance management, and a selection of bachelors degrees in hospitality.