Education Summit brainstorms ideas to improve public education in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 300 parents, students and those in the education field came together for a day-long summit at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

The vision is to bring world class education to Rhode Island’s youth.

“Do what ever it takes for our kids to improve our schools for everybody,” Govenor Gina Raimondo told the crowd Saturday. She said the state knows what needs to be done to achieve success. “It’s high standards, good curriculum, fair assessments, teacher development. Principals who have autonomy to run the school they are in, and in a lot of cases, new schools.”

It’s about the implementation of those ideas, which the governor says started with the hiring of the new education commissioner.

“We have to figure out how we stay the course, because, what I think a lot is happening in Rhode Island is that we move from one thing to the next,” Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Greene said.

The commissioner says the state as a whole is ready to tackle the problem.

“One step at a time. It’s taken a long time to get here and I think that there was a sense of complacency and no longer. I know a lot of times we are talking about Providence. It’s not just about Providence. This is about the entire state of Rhode Island,” she said.

“We already have that frame work of the plan. In early January we will be releasing this ten year plan. The frame work of it, the vision, ad the strategies. Then we will marry that with a lot of the ideas we heard here today,” Neil Steinberg, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, said.

Commissioner Infante-Green says while the state often compares its education system to Massachusetts, but her 10-year-goal is to surpass Massachusetts in education.

Participants in the summit worked with a set of strategies developed by the Long-term Education Planning Committee, a 26-member group convened by the Rhode Island Foundation last year, to come up with recommendations.