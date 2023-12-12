EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in East Providence will be learning virtually Wednesday after the abrupt closure of the Washington Bridge left buses stranded for hours Tuesday afternoon.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced the shift to distance learning roughly an hour after the city decided to dismiss students early in an attempt to get them home at a reasonable time.

Traffic across the city has been gridlocked since the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) closed the westbound side of the Washington Bridge Monday evening.

The reason for the sudden closure, according to RIDOT, is due to the discovery of deficiencies that could lead to the “catastrophic failure” of the bridge.

RIDOT closed two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge Tuesday morning as workers scramble to construct a so-called “bypass lane” to westbound traffic. The temporary bypass lane will effectively put traffic in both directions on one side of the bridge.

It’s unclear how long East Providence students will be learning remotely for. DaSilva said the district will assess traffic conditions Wednesday before committing to additional days of distance learning.